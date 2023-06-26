How to reduce the intake of sugar in your diet

Sugar is a commonly found ingredient in many of our daily meals. It is used in a wide range of foods, including cereals, granola, and various delightful desserts. Even our beloved cups of tea or coffee contain significant amounts of sugar. However, the question arises: is this level of sugar consumption healthy?

Dietician Sheena Agg has issued a warning, stating, “Consuming excessive sugar is detrimental to health. It not only hinders your weight-loss journey but also increases the risk of diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.” Additionally, she mentions that consuming too much sugar can lead to tooth decay and cavities. Therefore, reducing or eliminating sugar consumption is a favorable choice.

The expert emphasizes that completely eliminating all sugary items from one’s diet is not the ideal approach, as it can lead to withdrawal symptoms, which can be quite challenging. Instead, she suggests starting by reducing the quantity of refined sugar in the diet and gradually eliminating all added sugar.

Here are some things to avoid:

Industrialized products like packaged candies, chocolates, and biscuits. Opt for natural dairy products like milk, curd, and cheese instead of dairy whiteners and cheese powders. Consume enough food during meals to avoid feeling hungry later on. Drink an adequate amount of water to counter cravings. When purchasing packaged products, carefully read the nutrition labels. Use fruits and berries as natural sweeteners instead of refined sugar.

The discussion on the sugar content of fruits raises additional questions. The dietician addresses certain myths surrounding this topic as well. She clarifies that while the consumption of sugar is often viewed negatively, the focus should be on added sugars found in sweets and processed foods, which differ from the sugar naturally present in fruits.

Sheena explains, “When it comes to sugar, there are four main types: glucose, fructose, sucrose, and lactose. And they’re all different.” She suggests that natural sugar, specifically fructose, is the best form, while excessive intake of other types should be avoided. The regular sugar we commonly use is sucrose.

According to the expert, the sugar in fruits is accompanied by essential minerals, vitamins, and fiber. She concludes by recommending the consumption of at least two servings of fruit per day.