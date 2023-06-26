Kerala MP and journalist reveal Manipur visit, claim it’s fueled by RSS agenda

The ongoing Manipur violence, lasting over 50 days, is allegedly driven by the RSS’s fundamental agenda to eradicate Christian communities in strongholds, stated Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden. He, along with his colleague, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, visited the riot-affected state, where they observed widespread vandalism of Christian institutions and churches. Speaking at a discussion on ‘the truth behind Manipur violence,’ Hibi Eden expressed concern over a clear agenda supported by the government. The violence, categorized as ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has claimed the lives of at least 120 individuals and left over 3,000 injured.

During their visit, Hibi Eden recounted their covert journey through Manipur, concealing their identities as MPs for safety reasons. He highlighted their interactions with affected individuals, including people’s representatives, and the challenges faced in relief camps. Hibi further revealed a major complaint from locals, accusing the Chief Minister of supporting a traditional militant force within the Meitei community. Allegedly, the CM has been supplying arms to the rioters, while no action has been taken against those confiscating weapons from government forces. Hibi shared a firsthand account from a local activist who affirmed that all those targeted and killed were Christians, indicating the involvement of the CM.

Hibi Eden also mentioned their encounter with a Manipur MLA upon their return. They met the lone Meitei Christian MLA affiliated with the BJP, who expressed fear for his life. Despite returning from Delhi, the MLA refrained from visiting his constituency, concerned that his security guard, belonging to the Meitei Hindu community, might harm him. The revelations further underscored the gravity of the situation in Manipur and raised questions about the role of the government and communal tensions within the region.