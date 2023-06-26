Man, 50, arrested with barking deer meat at Kambammettu, Kumily

A 50-year-old man was apprehended in Kambammettu on Sunday for the unlawful possession of five kilograms of barking deer meat. Kumily forest range officer, Anil Kumar, disclosed that the accused, Chennakulam Nadayidathu Babu, had 2 kilograms of cooked venison and 3 kilograms of raw meat stored in his refrigerator.

During the investigation, officials discovered brewing equipment for arrack at Babu’s residence. It was revealed that he intended to sell the cooked and raw venison during an upcoming church festival in his locality. Additionally, forest authorities confiscated the gun ammunition and a snare found at his house, while the remnants of the deer were located in the compound.

Officer Anil Kumar remarked that Babu was a well-experienced illegal hunter in the area. “He displayed aggressive behavior and was uncooperative during questioning. We suspect that he may be associated with a larger criminal network,” he stated.

Babu is scheduled to appear before the Kattapana magistrate on Monday to face the charges.