Netflix Sparks Controversy with ‘Titanic’ Re-release Amid Submarine Tragedy

Netflix is facing intense backlash on social media for its controversial move to re-add the movie ‘Titanic’ to its streaming platform shortly after the devastating sinking of the Titan tourist submersible. The incident claimed the lives of all five people aboard, and the timing of Netflix’s decision has raised concerns about the company’s sensitivity towards the recent tragedy.

The ill-fated submarine met its fate in the North Atlantic Ocean, near the wreckage of the iconic Titanic, on June 18. The proximity of the events has led many to question Netflix’s choice to reintroduce the film so soon after the disaster.

While the enduring popularity of ‘Titanic’ and its ability to captivate audiences may explain Netflix’s decision, critics argue that the swift re-release of a movie centered around a sinking ship, closely following a real-life catastrophe, shows a lack of sensitivity. Viewers watching the film in such close proximity to the tragic event may experience heightened distress, amplifying the outrage expressed on various social media platforms.