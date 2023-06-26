Prithviraj sustains leg injury on set, scheduled for surgery today

Popular actor Prithviraj recently encountered an unfortunate leg injury while actively engaged in the shooting of the much-anticipated film ‘Vilayat Buddha’ in the serene location of Marayoor, nestled within the scenic Idukki district. The incident took place during the filming of a clash scene at the Marayoor bus stand on a tranquil Sunday morning.

The mishap occurred around 10.30 am when Prithvi, fully immersed in his role, slipped and fell inside a KSRTC bus. The unexpected accident left him with a significant leg injury, prompting the immediate need for medical attention. Prithvi was promptly rushed to a nearby private hospital to receive initial treatment before being swiftly transferred to Kochi, where specialized care and expert medical professionals await his arrival.

‘Vilayat Buddha’ itself is an intriguing film that delves into the gripping narrative surrounding sandalwood theft in the enchanting region of Marayoor. With its captivating storyline and the picturesque backdrop of Marayoor, the film has been actively shooting in the area for the past few months, attracting attention from fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.

As Prithviraj undergoes surgery at the private hospital today, the entire film industry and his vast fan base hold their breath, eagerly awaiting updates on his condition and a successful recovery. The incident serves as a reminder of the dedication and risks that actors often undertake to bring their characters and stories to life on the big screen, emphasizing the challenges and sacrifices involved in the world of filmmaking.