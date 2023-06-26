Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese crested canine crowned the winner of the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Competition

Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese crested dog, emerged as the victor of the 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Competition held on June 23, surpassing seven other contestants. The renowned event has been a part of the Sonoma-Marin fair in Petaluma, California, for the past 50 years.

As the winner, Scooter received a cash prize of $1,500 and a trophy. The competition aims to promote dog adoption, highlight extraordinary canines that have overcome adversity, and celebrate their unique imperfections.

Scooter, who was born with deformed hind legs, was rescued by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group, as reported by Today. The canine had been in the care of a man from the rescue group for approximately seven years. When the man could no longer care for Scooter, Linda Elmquist adopted him.

Elmquist shares that Scooter has relied on his front legs for mobility since he was a puppy and that he tires easily as he ages. To rest, Scooter sits on his hind legs, resembling a tripod. He now uses a cart that enables him to move faster and engage in activities he previously couldn’t, such as exploring his surroundings. However, it took some time for him to adjust to the cart. Elmquist emphasizes that apart from his deformity, Scooter is just like any other dog and has a fondness for braunschweiger sausage.

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest made a comeback last year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 winner was Mr Happy Face, who possessed a crooked grin, stark appearance, and a white mohawk. The canine faced challenges such as tumors, neurological issues, and a tilted head. Mr Happy Face required a diaper and had difficulty standing upright or walking.

On the official website, the contest is described as a way to have fun with these wonderful and unique characters, emphasizing that the event is not about mocking “ugly” dogs but showcasing their true beauty.