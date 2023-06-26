Woman dies after getting electrocuted at the New Delhi railway station in India’s capital amid waterlogging

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday (June 25) at New Delhi railway station in India’s capital city, resulting in the death of a young woman. Heavy rainfall had caused waterlogging in the area since the previous night. The unfortunate incident took place just as the victim was preparing to board the Bhopal Shatabdi train.

The woman, identified as Sakshi Ahuja from Preet Vihar, East Delhi, arrived at the railway station around 5:30 am. She was accompanied by two women and three children. In an attempt to avoid the puddles formed due to the rain, Ahuja grabbed hold of an electric pole. Tragically, she received a severe electric shock and was electrocuted.

Local residents who were present at the railway station rushed to help and quickly transported the woman to a hospital, hoping to save her life. However, despite their efforts, she could not be revived and succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment. The police confirmed that the incident occurred near exit number one of the New Delhi railway station, and when they arrived at the scene, the woman was unconscious.

According to the police, they immediately took Sakshi Ahuja, along with her sister Madhvi Chopra, to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) hospital. Unfortunately, the doctor pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Following the tragic incident, Madhvi Chopra filed a complaint, alleging negligence on the part of the authorities. The police registered a case based on the complaint and initiated an investigation.

Lokesh Kumar Chopra, Sakshi Ahuja’s father, also expressed his anger at the authorities, blaming their negligence for his daughter’s death. He stated, “I was in the parking area when I received the information that my daughter Sakshi Ahuja has died due to electrocution. This has happened due to the negligence of the concerned authority,” in an interview with news agency ANI.

Visual evidence of the incident revealed exposed electric wires at the base of the pole, suggesting that they may have contributed to the accident. Reports indicate that repair work was being carried out in the area, resulting in the presence of numerous live wires.

Both the Railways and the police are conducting an investigation into the incident. The woman’s body has been sent to Lady Hardinge Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has arrived at the scene to collect evidence and determine the cause of the electrocution.

Deepak Kumar, the spokesperson for Northern Railways, commented on the incident, stating that preliminary findings indicate that the current passed through the accumulated water after the rain. He emphasized that the incident was likely caused by current leakage due to insulation failure and not due to any shortcomings in the railway system. Measures are being taken to prevent such incidents from happening again, including an electrical safety drive in the Delhi Circle.