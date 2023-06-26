Woman fined Rs. 5,000 for throwing stones at bus that not stopping at bus stop

A woman who threw a stone at a bus that did not stop at the specified bus stop was fined Rs 5,000. Lakshmi, the woman, had travelled to Huligi in the Koppal district in order to go to and pray at the Huligemma temple.

Lakshmi complained that despite waiting for hours, no bus stopped at the stop. She tossed a stone at the Koppal-Hosapete non-stop bus, breaking one of its windows, in a fit of wrath. Lakshmi boarded the bus after the driver had halted it. He took the bus to the police station in Munirbad. She expressed regret and paid a Rs 5,000 punishment after being escorted to the police station. Later, she took the same bus back to her hometown of Ilkal.

Lakshmi was travelling to Ilkal with another woman, two kids. Muthappa, the bus conductor and driver, said that Lakshmi and her friends were standing on the wrong side of the bus. He indicated that the bus stop for their destination was on the side opposite from where they were standing.

‘They were supposed to go to Ilkal, while we were heading towards Hosapete. They were standing on the wrong side of the road and should have waited at the bus stop on the opposite side. Since our bus is a non-stop service, we don’t make any stops along the way. It was at this point that she threw a stone at the bus,’ said Muthappa.