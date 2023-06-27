Bakrid: Kerala Govt declared public holidays on June 28, 29

The Kerala government has declared Wednesday (June 28) and Thursday (June 29), public holidays to mark this year’s Bakrid. The move comes as many influential leaders of the community announced that Bakrid will be celebrated on Thursday due to the sighting of the moon.

Earlier, the government declared a holiday for June 28 only. As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha (first day of Bakrid) falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijja. However, according to the sighting of the moon, first day of Bakrid is June 29. Accordingly, community leaders decided the date. Religious leaders, including Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musiliyar, had requested the government for leave for two days.

In the wake of religious leaders’ announcement, General Administration Department recommended the government postpone Wednesday’s holiday to Thursday. However, the government declared holidays for both days, considering the requests of various religious organisations in the community.