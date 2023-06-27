Bakrid special chicken curry

Ingredients:

– 1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 3 tomatoes, pureed

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 2 teaspoons red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

– 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon powder

– 4 tablespoons cooking oil

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large pan or pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

2. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies to the pan. Sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

3. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add the yogurt to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes, stirring continuously.

4. Add the tomato puree and cook for another 2-3 minutes until the oil separates from the mixture.

5. Now, add the red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, cardamom powder, and cinnamon powder to the pan. Mix well to combine the spices with the other ingredients.

6. Add the chicken pieces to the pan and coat them well with the spice mixture. Cook for a few minutes until the chicken starts to brown.

7. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Allow the chicken to cook for about 30-35 minutes until it is tender and fully cooked. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

8. Once the chicken is cooked, check the seasoning and add salt according to your taste. If you prefer a thicker gravy, you can cook for a little longer with the lid off.

9. Garnish the chicken curry with fresh coriander leaves.

Your special Eid chicken curry is ready to be served! It pairs well with steamed rice, naan bread, or roti. Enjoy your festive meal!