CM Biren Singh enforces ‘no work, no pay’ rule while govt employees on leave as violence in Manipur

Due to the increased absenteeism of Manipur government workers brought on by the state’s ongoing ethnic unrest, the administration has implemented a ‘no work, no pay’ policy for its employees.

The decisions were made following a June 12 cabinet meeting presided over by Manipur’s Chief Minister, N Biren Singh. ‘All employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave,’ stated a circular released on Monday night by GAD Secretary Michael Achom.

In order to take the proper, essential action, it has been requested that the General Administration Department (GAD) provide information on the employees who are unable to attend their official duties owing to the state’s current predicament.

The Manipur government’s one lakh employees will be impacted by this choice.

Following a high court order encouraging the state administration to consider adding the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Manipur has been dealing with a month-long period of ethnic violence. The Centre sent paramilitary forces to the Northeastern state in response to the rising unrest.

At a rally held by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to oppose the demand that Meiteis be included on the ST list, violence broke out on May 3.