Delhi police make over 1,500 arrests, seize 270 vehicles while out on night patrol

During a stepped-up night patrol to combat street crime in the national capital, the Delhi Police arrested more than 1,500 individuals and impounded over 270 vehicles from its central district, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken a few days after four motorcycle-riding men are accused of holding a delivery man and his associate at gunpoint while robbing him of Rs 2 lakh within the Pragati Maidan tunnel. As of now, five persons have been detained in relation to the event on Saturday.

More than 1,500 people were detained on Monday night in the Central district alone under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act (persons compelled to comply with the reasonable commands of a police officer), and more than 270 vehicles were seized, according to a senior police officer.

According to him, the cars were confiscated under the same Act’s section 66, which allows the police to take custody of unclaimed property.

The police claim that ‘bad characters’ and people who disturbed the peace were also subject to action under the relevant CrPC clauses.

On Monday night, there were officers of all ranks present, with a focus on foot patrolling. According to them, the force was activated in all of the district’s susceptible regions, and inspections were made of ‘bad characters’ residences.

A huge number of officers were stationed throughout the force’s 15 districts to monitor suspicious activity and put a stop to illegal activity.

According to police, the special drive was conducted under the supervision of Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioners of police (law and order), who were also there to ensure that no unfortunate incidence occurs and that residents feel comfortable to commute even late at night.

All significant locations, including the Red Fort, the Pragati Maidan tunnel, the main roads, dark areas, and border areas of the nation’s capital, underwent increased scrutiny. A police official claimed that more pickets have also been put in place to monitor any suspicious vehicles.