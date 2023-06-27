Everything you need to know about the ICC World Cup 2023

The schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup was unveiled by the International Cricket Council on June 27. The highly anticipated tournament will kick off on October 5 and conclude on November 19. The opening and final matches will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Additionally, matches will take place in nine other venues: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host practice games alongside Hyderabad.

The defending champions, England, will face off against New Zealand in the tournament opener, renewing their rivalry as the finalists of the 2019 World Cup. The match will be held in Ahmedabad. Hosts India will begin their campaign against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on October 8. Ahmedabad will also host the much-awaited match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 15, as well as the clash between Australia and England in November.

Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive, expressed his delight in releasing the schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, considering it a momentous occasion before any global event. Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, highlighted the honor and pride in hosting the tournament across various cities in India, showcasing the country’s rich diversity and the unique fervor and passion for cricket.

A total of eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League, while the remaining two spots will be determined by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. The tournament will feature ten teams.

The format of the tournament will follow a round-robin structure, with all teams playing against each other in 45 league matches. Six days of matches will start at 10:30 am IST, while all other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures commencing at 2:00 pm IST. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and final will have reserve days.

India is yet to announce its list of probable players for the World Cup. It is expected that the team will make decisions after the West Indies series. India will also participate in the Asia Cup, played in the 50-over format, before finalizing the probable squad for the ODI World Cup.