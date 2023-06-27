Indian Railways announces 5 Vande Bharat Express trains: Route, timing

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi will flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains today from Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati Railway Station. 2 of the trains will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, 1 in Karnataka, 1 in Bihar, and 1 in Goa. This will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express.

The five new routes of Vande Bharat trains are- Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express. With this, the total number of semi-high speed blue-white trains in India would reach 23.

Bengaluru-Hubbali-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: This will be Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express. The first Vande Bharat Express was launched on the Mysuru-Chennai route. The new train will travel a distance of around 490 kilometers between Bengaluru and Hubbali-Dharwad in 6 hours and 13 minutes. The train will leave Bengaluru at 5:45 AM and arrive at Dharwad Railway Stations at 11:58 AM.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: This will be Madhya Pradesh’s second semi-high speed train. The train will cover a distance of 331 km in 4.5 hours and halt at 3 stations, Narsinghpur, Piparia, and Narmadapuram.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express: This is : Madhya Pradesh’s third semi-high speed train. This train will depart from Bhopal at 7:25 PM and reach Indore at 22:30 PM. On its return journey, the train will leave from Indore at 6:30 AM and reach Bhopal at 9:35 AM. On both sides, the train will have only one stoppage at Ujjain.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: This train will operate between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. The train will operate six days a week except Friday. The train will cover a distance of 586 km in 7 hours and 15 minutes halting at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim railway stations.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: This will be the first of the semi-high-speed trains for Jharkhand and Bihar. The train will be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway zone. It will cover a distance of more than 410 km in less than 6 hours passing through stations of Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh.