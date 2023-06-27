Kerala Leaders Successfully Persuade Rahul Gandhi to Back Sudhakaran

The Congress leadership in Kerala breathed a sigh of relief as Rahul Gandhi broke his silence on the cheating case involving K Sudhakaran, the party’s state chief. Following a meeting with Sudhakaran and Kerala’s Opposition Leader V D Satheesan in Delhi, Rahul emphasized that the party “does not fear the politics of vendetta.” This endorsement of the Congress state unit’s stance carries significant political weight, as Rahul’s perceived silence had been exploited by rivals.

During the meeting, the Congress leadership expressed concerns about the potential damage Rahul’s silence could cause to the party’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They highlighted the BJP’s propaganda in Kerala, insinuating that Rahul’s silence indicated his agreement with Sudhakaran’s alleged involvement in the cheating case. The state leadership brought these concerns to Rahul’s attention, seeking his support to counter the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government’s campaign to tarnish the image of Congress leaders.

The Congress state leaders stressed the importance of the central leadership’s backing for the survival of the party’s state unit, given the targeted actions of the Pinarayi government against senior leaders. They conveyed to Rahul that Pinarayi was not supportive of opposition unity at the national level and had covert ties with the BJP in Kerala. The state leaders attempted to convince Rahul that Sudhakaran was a common adversary of both the CPM and BJP in Kerala, presenting the timing of his arrest during the opposition parties’ gathering in Patna as evidence of Pinarayi’s intention to aid the BJP.

Furthermore, the leaders provided their perspective on the Monson Mavunkal case to Rahul, alleging that the bribery accusations against Sudhakaran were orchestrated under the influence of the chief minister’s office. Sources reveal that Rahul was convinced by the facts presented by the Kerala leaders and suggested taking a photograph with Sudhakaran and Satheesan to convey the party’s message.

On June 23, the state Crime Branch arrested Sudhakaran in relation to the cheating case involving controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, but he was released on bail the same day. Meanwhile, the Vigilance Wing of the Kerala Police has intensified its investigation into graft and misappropriation of funds allegations filed by Sudhakaran’s former driver two years ago.