Land acquisition completed for the proposed international cricket stadium in Varanasi

The Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement here on Monday that land purchase for the proposed international cricket stadium in Varanasi, which is slated to be ready by the end of 2024, had been completed.The stadium in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency would seat 30,000 people and will cost about Rs 350 crore to build.

In September 2022, the land acquisition process was accelerated. According to the statement, the UP Cabinet sanctioned Rs 120 crore for the purchase of land from 31 farmers. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will run the stadium. The BCCI will be responsible for the stadium’s operation and management under a long-term leasing deal.

In exchange for the lease, the Board will also make a fixed annual contribution to the government. “Approximately Rs 350 crore will be spent on the construction of this stadium, which is being built on a wide campus of about 31 acres,” according to the statement.

The stadium will hold 30,000 people, according to the announcement. The government, according to Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare, has handed over the land to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). Larsen & Toubro has been designated as the company’s nodal agency. The design of the stadium is still being finalised. Construction will begin once the design and map are approved, he said.