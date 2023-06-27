Making Jammu sustainable and economically vibrant with a focus on tourism

The Jammu Smart City Limited is aiming to make the city more sustainable and economically dynamic, with a focus on tourism, according to its CEO, Rahul Yadav. Yadav was speaking at a gathering commemorating the eighth anniversary of the Centre’s flagship Smart Cities Mission. He is also the commissioner of the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC).

“Our goal is to transform Jammu into a sustainable and economically vibrant city with a focus on tourism and quality of life,” Yadav said, adding that JSCL has successfully completed various Smart Cities Mission projects.

“Among these notable achievements are the newly inaugurated ‘Improvement of Road from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk,’ as well as many others such as the modernization of Narwal Mandi, the introduction of a public bicycle sharing system, the construction of state-of-the-art multi-level parking facilities, facade lighting on the iconic Tawi bridges, and the mesmerising sound and light show at Bagh-e-Bahu,” Yadav said.

The Smart Cities Mission, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched on June 25, 2015, aims to improve citizens’ quality of life while also driving economic growth throughout India. In June 2017, Jammu was recognised as one of the smart cities in the third round of selections.