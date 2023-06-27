Modi Urges Uniform Civil Code, Assures BJP’s Abstention from Vote Bank Tactics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to avoiding appeasement and vote bank politics. He pointed out that this approach has hindered the development of many castes in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, South India (particularly Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu), and other states. Speaking at an event in Bhopal, where he addressed dedicated BJP workers from across the country, Modi advocated for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, citing support from the Supreme Court. He also criticized the practice of triple talaq, highlighting the injustice it inflicts upon Muslim daughters.

Modi urged Indian Muslims to discern which political parties exploit them for their own gain. He expressed concern over attempts to incite people in the name of the Uniform Civil Code, questioning the feasibility of a dual system where different laws govern members of the same household. He implored voters to prioritize the welfare of their future generations by supporting the BJP instead of family-centric parties.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of rural development for India’s progress and praised BJP workers as the party’s backbone. He commended their dedication, contrasting it with the detached approach of those who issue directives from air-conditioned offices. Modi exuded confidence in the BJP’s return to power in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stating that the people have already made their decision.

Addressing the issue of corruption, Modi highlighted the opposition parties as a “guarantee of scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore.” He assured that his government would take action against those involved in such wrongdoing. Despite the efforts of opposition parties to unite against the BJP, Modi called for compassion rather than anger towards them.

In summary, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the BJP’s commitment to shun vote bank politics and emphasized the need for a Uniform Civil Code. He urged Indian Muslims to be wary of parties exploiting them and called upon voters to prioritize the BJP for the welfare of future generations. Modi praised dedicated BJP workers and expressed confidence in the party’s success in the upcoming elections.