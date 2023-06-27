Netherlands stuns the former two-time World Champions West Indies in one of the best ODI matches ever

In an astonishing turn of events in Harare, the Netherlands pulled off a remarkable victory against the former two-time World Champions, West Indies, in one of the greatest ODI matches ever played. Chasing their highest team total ever (374/9), the Netherlands made history as their number eight batsman, Logan Van Beek, smashed 30 runs in the Super Over, the highest by any player in international cricket across formats. With the Netherlands reducing West Indies to 8/2 in the Super Over, they secured the win and significantly enhanced their chances of finishing in the top two.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Zimbabwe also made history by scoring their highest-ever ODI total (408/6) against the USA and winning the match by a massive margin of 304 runs, the second-largest victory in terms of runs. However, the focus of the cricketing world was on the dramatic match between the Netherlands and West Indies at a different venue.

After being asked to bat first, the West Indies openers, Brendon King and Johnson Charles, got off to a blazing start, both scoring half-centuries. Supported by Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks, the West Indies seemed to be in control early on.

However, the momentum shifted when Nicholas Pooran came to the crease. The talented wicketkeeper-batsman smashed his second hundred of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, scoring an unbeaten 104 off just 65 balls, including nine fours and six sixes. West Indies posted an imposing total of 374 for six in their 50 overs.

Despite already qualifying for the Super Six stage, the Netherlands showed great determination in their pursuit of the target. Their openers provided a solid start, adding 76 runs for the first wicket. However, West Indies made a comeback by taking two quick wickets.

The Netherlands stayed in the game with contributions from batsmen scoring in their twenties and thirties, but it was a remarkable partnership of 143 runs for the fifth wicket between Teja Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards that put West Indies under pressure.

Teja scored his maiden hundred of the tournament, and a quick-fire 28 off 14 balls from Logan Van Beek brought the Netherlands closer to victory. However, Alzarri Joseph’s two wickets in the final over, including one on the last ball, resulted in a tie and forced the match into a Super Over.

Following the rules, the Netherlands batted first in the Super Over, with Logan Van Beek taking the strike. He displayed exceptional batting skills against the experienced campaigner Jason Holder, smashing 30 runs off six balls, including three sixes and three fours, setting a new world record for runs scored in a Super Over.

When the Netherlands came out to defend their total, Van Beek conceded six runs off the first ball but remained composed and bowled brilliantly, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries, dismissing Charles and Holder. His exceptional performance in a full-strength West Indies side earned him the Player of the Match award.

Overall, it was an unforgettable match that will be remembered as a classic encounter in Harare, showcasing the determination and brilliance of the Netherlands cricket team.