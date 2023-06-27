Paris 2024 venues restrict alcohol consumption to VIPs only

In a move that may disappoint regular fans, Very Important Persons (VIPs) attending the Paris Olympics will have the privilege of enjoying alcoholic beverages, while the average spectator will be limited to soft drinks and water.

The decision not to seek an exemption to Evin’s Law, which has prohibited the sale of alcohol in French stadiums since 1991, was confirmed by a spokesperson from Paris 2024. Under the law, exemptions are limited to 10 events per organiser per year per municipality, making it unfeasible for a large-scale event like the Games.

The spokesperson explained, “It is the strict application of French law that allows catering services that include the provision of alcohol to operate in hospitality areas as they are governed by a separate law on catering.”

While alcohol was also prohibited at the COVID-delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo, those events were eventually held without spectators due to the pandemic. In contrast, beer and wine were available for purchase at the 2012 and 2016 Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.

However, there is some positive news for fans attending this year’s Rugby World Cup in France. Organisers have successfully negotiated an exemption for the tournament, which is scheduled for September and October, allowing alcohol sales for spectators.