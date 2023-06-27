The dead in China’s Hong Kong has a new 12-storey tower with a marble foyer for their final rest

A new extravagant resting place has been established for the deceased in Hong Kong, offering a 12-storey tower with a grand marble entrance and impressive chandeliers. While it is uncommon to use the word “lavish” to describe a final resting place, it is the only appropriate term for this unique structure.

Hong Kong is home to approximately 7.3 million residents who inhabit some of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the world. In the past, due to the sheer number of people, families had to wait for years to secure space for their loved ones’ ashes, as reported by AFP. The aging population in the city only exacerbated the situation, leading to higher death rates and a severe shortage of urn space that surpassed the government’s capacity in the mid-2010s.

To address this issue, the Chinese government implemented a policy that involved the private sector in alleviating the pressure on the death care industry. The newly established columbarium, which resembles a luxurious hotel, is part of the government’s decade-long efforts. Named the Shan Sum Columbarium, it opened in Hong Kong last month and was designed by German architect Ulrich Kirchhoff. Kirchhoff aimed to create a high-density space with a “neighbourhood village feel” by blending various natural elements. He refers to the columbarium as “an apartment building for the dead” that evokes a sense of a close-knit community.

Kirchhoff drew inspiration from traditional Chinese graveyards often found on mountainsides. The columbarium is projected to accommodate the remains of 23,000 individuals. Ashes are stored in ornate compartments within air-conditioned chambers, some as small as 26 by 34 centimeters (10 by 13 inches), according to AFP. Unlike the cramped conditions of public columbariums, each room in Kirchhoff’s design offers intimacy and aims to maintain a sense of quality of life and dignity for the deceased.

However, like many aspects of Hong Kong, the cost of these final resting places is high. The basic two-person option in the lavish columbarium costs around $58,000, while a top-tier family package can reach up to $3 million. Considering that the median monthly household income in Hong Kong is approximately $3,800, according to government data, this opulent resting place is out of reach for most people. Consequently, thousands will continue searching for affordable options to house the remains of their loved ones.