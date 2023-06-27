World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli says that playing at Wankhede will be the most exciting

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has shared his reaction to the schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule for the tournament at an event held in Mumbai on June 27. Interestingly, the ODI World Cup trophy, which was revealed the day before, had a unique twist. It was launched into the stratosphere, reaching an altitude of 120,000 feet above Earth. The 50-over World Cup will be hosted exclusively by India and will feature 10 countries competing from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

During an interview with the ICC, former Indian captain Virat Kohli expressed his excitement about playing at the Wankhede Stadium. It is the same venue where MS Dhoni famously hit the winning six to secure India’s victory and lift the 2011 World Cup trophy against Sri Lanka. In that match, Kohli played a crucial role by stabilizing the Indian innings with a partnership of 83 runs alongside Gautam Gambhir, after veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were dismissed.

Kohli mentioned that he is eagerly looking forward to playing at the Wankhede Stadium because of the sentimental value it holds. Reflecting on the 2011 World Cup win, he acknowledged the significance of the event for the senior players and understands their excitement. Personally, he is thrilled to experience the atmosphere in Mumbai once again, stating, “It’d be great to experience that atmosphere again.”

The upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup holds great importance for the Indian cricket team for several reasons. India’s last ICC trophy win was in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Despite having one of the strongest player pools in the world, India has been unable to secure an ICC trophy in the past decade. As the richest cricket board globally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to provide top-notch facilities for the tournament.

Additionally, this World Cup could mark the last appearance in the 50-over format for several players. The likes of Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and even Virat Kohli himself might bid farewell to ODI cricket before the next World Cup.