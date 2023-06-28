7 medical students from Kerala want alternative to hijab in operation theatres

At least seven Muslim students at the government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram requested permission from the college’s principal to wear long sleeve scrub coats and surgical hoods in the operating room as an alternative to the hijab.

The college’s president announced that he would convene a meeting of surgeons and the infection control team to talk about the situation, adding that the group will make the final decision about the students’ request.

The students who made the petition claimed that wearing hijabs in operating rooms was not permitted due to their religious obligations, which required them to cover their heads constantly.