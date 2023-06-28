Case against Bengaluru-based ed-tech firm for cheating students

MIDC police have filed a case against a Bengaluru-based ed-tech firm for allegedly defrauding 16 students of Rs 37.6 lakh. According to an official, the complaint, Gaurav Shrivastava (39), applied for a data science architect training course given by the organisation last September.

He was told that there would be a cost of Rs 2.78 lakh and that he might get a loan from the firm’s financing partner. According to the complaint, the company reportedly assured him that he would receive a stipend and that if he did not find work within 24 months of finishing the school, it would reimburse the debt.

However, instead of an educational loan, he was given a personal loan with a higher interest rate, and the corporation unexpectedly terminated both the course and the payment of the stipend, according to Shrivastava. According to the lawsuit, the financing company that had approved loans for him and 15 other students was now pressuring them to pay EMIs. According to the police officer, further investigation is underway.