Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower sharply in the Kerala market. Gold price declined after 4 days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,240, lower by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,180 per 10 gram, up Rs 73 or 0.13%. Silver futures were higher by Rs 158 per kg or 0.23% at Rs 69,499. The physical price of gold in India stood at Rs 59,500 per 10 gram while that of silver at Rs 71,000 per kg.

Also Read: Minor fire breaks out in residential building in UAE

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,924.20 per troy ounce, up by $0.40 or 0.02% while Silver futures were trading at $22.930, lower by $0.030 or 0.13%.