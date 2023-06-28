Congress files case against BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya over mockery of Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has lodged a complaint against Amit Malviya, the IT Cell head of the BJP, in Bengaluru for posting a tweet that mocked Rahul Gandhi. Ramesh Babu of the Congress filed the case after Malviya retweeted an animated video on June 17, which aimed to defame Rahul Gandhi. The charges against Malviya include IPC sections 153A, 120b, 505(2), and 34, as registered at the High Grounds Police Station.

In response, Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP for Bengaluru South, dismissed the case as politically motivated and pledged to challenge it in court for justice. Surya tweeted, “The FIR filed against Amit Malviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi. Both the above sections deal with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class? We will challenge this in the court & ensure justice.”

Contrarily, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge stated that the FIR was filed based on expert legal opinion. Speaking to the media, Kharge remarked, “Whenever BJP bears the brunt of the law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion.”