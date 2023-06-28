Dates announced for Team India’s tour of Ireland: Full schedule

Mumbai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of Indian cricket team’s tour of Ireland. India will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland. All three matches will be held at Malahide in Dublin. The matches will played between August 18 and 23.

‘We are delighted to welcome India Men back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months. We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion. Our sincere thanks to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team’s busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible – having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise the availability of fans,said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland.

Ireland v India T20I Series Fixtures:

18 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

20 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

23 August: Ireland Men v India Men – 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm).