Eid Al Adha 2023: Oman ruler pardons 217 prisoners

Muscat: Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik , the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 217 prisoners in the country. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of Eid Al Adha as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life. The released prisoners include 101 expats.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.