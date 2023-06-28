ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Team India’s full schedule

Mumbai: ICC yesterday released the fixture of ODI World Cup. The ICC ODI World Cup will be held in India this year. The mega cricket event will begin on October 5. Final will played on November 19.The opening and final matches will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England will face New Zealand in the opening match. Hosts India will begin their campaign against five-time winners Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Other matches will be played at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host practice games alongside Hyderabad.

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously when it comes to ODI World Cups – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. In the 50-over format, Pakistan are yet to beat India in World Cup matches.

India’s full schedule at ODI World Cup 2023:

India vs Australia, October 8 – Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11 – Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 15 – Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19 – Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22 – Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29 – Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2, November 2 – Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5 – Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1, November 11 – Bengaluru

If the West Indies qualify, they will be Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata