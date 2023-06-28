Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow and orange alerts in Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued yellow and orange alerts for Maharashtra on Tuesday (June 27), indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall. According to IMD Mumbai, moderate rain is expected in the city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places.

In addition, the IMD announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi, as reported by Times of India citing ANI inputs.

The department issued an orange alert for Thane, Pune, Nashik, Satara, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, indicating a higher level of caution for these areas.

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai, Palghar, and Sindhudurg, indicating the need for caution regarding the weather conditions in these regions.

The alerts were issued after heavy rainfall was witnessed in several cities in Maharashtra, leading to the need for alerts in Ratnagiri and Raigad previously.

IMD scientist Soma Sen stated to ANI that the monsoon is currently active and has rapidly advanced in the last few days. Except for some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. The monsoon has covered the entire Gujarat and southeast Rajasthan, and it is expected to cover south Punjab, Haryana, and the remaining parts of Rajasthan in the next two days.

Mumbai has experienced heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and the closure of vehicular movements in the Andheri Subway. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai reported that the city received 104mm of rain, while the eastern and western suburbs received 123mm and 139mm of rain, respectively. The department expects the rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra in the next 4-5 days, indicating the possibility of severe weather.

Meanwhile, Goa experienced heavy rains in the last 24 hours, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the state until Thursday (June 29). The IMD Goa forecasted moderate to heavy spells of rain and winds gusting to around 40 to 50 kmph in most places over North Goa and South Goa districts in the next 3-4 hours. The department also predicted squally weather with a wind speed of 40-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa region until July 1.