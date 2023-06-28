Nandini milk cancels Kerala expansion; Minister Chinchurani applauds the move

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has decided to halt its expansion plans for the Nandini dairy brand in Kerala amidst increasing protests against its presence. Nandini’s recent outlets in Kerala drew criticism from the state government, fearing negative implications for the sales of Kerala’s own dairy brand, Milma.

Kerala Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Milk Cooperatives, J Chinchurani, confirmed that the CEO of KMF had informed her of the decision. Chinchurani welcomed the move, attributing it to the recent change of government in Karnataka and emphasizing Kerala’s preference for Milma’s products.

The CPI (M)-led LDF government in Kerala had expressed concern over the entry of Nandini’s products into the state, leading to a complaint filed with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Chinchurani highlighted the need for permission when government-supported organizations like Nandini and Milma expand into other states. The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s criticism of KMF’s actions earlier this year stressed the importance of cooperative principles in the dairy sector.