NHAI plans to construct 16.7-km-long elevated highway in Kochi: Report

Kochi: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been considering the construction of an elevated highway from Kochi’s Edappally to Aroor, covering a stretching of 16.7km. Initial reports say the highway will have six to eight lanes. At present, Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass is one of the busiest routes in the district. It has only four lanes and is marred by frequent traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, NHAI had completed widening work in the stretch by 2006. However, the route has no respite from traffic congestion. It is learnt that a detailed project report (DPR) for the elevated highway will be readied soon. Edappally-Aroor NH 66 bypass is a major point connecting Edappally-Thiruvananthapuram, Vallarpadam terminal, Port Trust Office-Kundannoor, Munnar-Kochi, Walayar-Vadakkencherry routes. Soon it will have connections from the Kundannoor-Theni Greenfield road and the Kundannoor-Angamaly bypass road.

Many expect that the elevated highway will bring some relief. However, according to experts, sound public transportation, reduction in the use of private vehicles in the city circle, and better traffic management are the measures to be prioritised for curbing congestion.