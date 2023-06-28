A shocking claim has been made by Chao Shao, a researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, regarding the origins of the coronavirus. In an exclusive interview, Chao Shao disclosed that his colleagues were provided with four variants of the virus to determine which one would be most effective in spreading, as reported by ANI. He even referred to the coronavirus as a “bioweapon.”

Chao Shao recounted an incident involving his colleague, Shan Chao, who admitted that their superior had given them four strains of the coronavirus for testing. Their task was to identify the strain with the highest infectivity across different species, including humans. These revelations suggest a potential intent to create a highly contagious virus.

During the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan, several of Chao Shao’s colleagues mysteriously disappeared. It was later revealed that they were sent to hotels hosting athletes from various countries to “check the health or hygiene conditions.” Chao Shao found this suspicious as virologists would not typically be assigned such tasks. He suspected their involvement in deliberately spreading the virus.

Chao Shao also disclosed a concerning assignment in April 2020 when he was sent to Xinjiang to assess the health of Uyghurs detained in re-education camps. He questioned the necessity of a virologist conducting health checks, raising suspicions of alternative motives. This implies the possibility of either virus dissemination or observation of its effects on humans.

Chao Shao’s revelations, spanning from March to April 2020, offer a glimpse into the broader context surrounding the origins of the coronavirus. These shocking claims shed light on potential activities that may have contributed to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The recently declassified report from US intelligence agencies, however, failed to definitively confirm whether the researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology who fell ill in 2019 were infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The report also mentioned research conducted by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army at the lab, but it did not establish a direct link between their work and the pandemic.

The release of the intelligence report does not bring clarity to the contentious debate surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. With partisan conflicts and ongoing investigations, the question of how the pandemic started remains a subject of intense discussion. Chao Shao’s claims, while significant, require further scrutiny and investigation to uncover the complete truth regarding the origins and intentions behind the creation of the virus.