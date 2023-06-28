South Korea to boost its annual quota of visas for skilled workers to more than 30,000 this year

South Korea’s justice minister announced on Wednesday that the country will significantly increase its annual quota of visas for skilled workers from 2,000 to over 30,000 this year. This decision aims to address the staff shortage faced by companies in South Korea.

Due to a reluctance among younger South Koreans to pursue blue-collar jobs, the industrial and farming sectors of the country, which is the fourth-largest economy in Asia, are struggling to fill job vacancies.

The justice minister, Han Dong-hoon, stated during a government meeting that with this 30-fold increase in the visa quota, there will no longer be concerns about foreigners being unable to come to South Korea due to insufficient numbers. He also compared the current quota to the previous figure of around 1,000 visas issued in 2020.

In response to industry requests, South Korea’s Ministry of Justice will not only raise the visa quota but also relax the application criteria and allow companies to hire more foreign workers.

Originally, the country had planned to set a cap of 5,000 visas for E-7-4 visas (which are specifically for skilled workers) this year. However, given the demand and the urgent need to address the labor shortage, the government has decided to increase the quota further and introduce more flexibility in the application process.

This move by South Korea reflects the recognition of the need to attract foreign talent to fill the gaps in the labor market and support various industries. By expanding the visa quota and facilitating the hiring process for companies, the government aims to alleviate the workforce challenges faced by sectors heavily reliant on skilled workers.