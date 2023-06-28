Try this Nutritious Bajra Roti Recipe for a Flavorful breakfast

Bajra roti is a nutritious and gluten-free flatbread made from bajra flour, which is derived from pearl millet. It is a popular staple in the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujarat, where bajra is commonly grown. Here’s a simple recipe to make bajra roti:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup bajra flour (pearl millet flour)

– Water (as needed for kneading)

– Salt (optional, to taste)

– Ghee or oil (for cooking)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, take bajra flour. If desired, you can add a pinch of salt for taste.

2. Gradually add water to the flour and start kneading. The amount of water required may vary, so add it slowly until you achieve a soft and pliable dough. The dough should not be too sticky or too dry.

3. Once the dough is formed, cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes. This helps in making the rotis more manageable and prevents them from breaking while rolling.

4. After resting, divide the dough into small portions to make individual rotis.

5. Take a portion of the dough and shape it into a small ball. Flatten the ball slightly with your palm.

6. Dust the flattened ball with some bajra flour and place it on a rolling board or a clean surface.

7. Roll the dough gently using a rolling pin to make a round roti. If the dough sticks, sprinkle some flour on both sides to prevent sticking.

8. Heat a tawa or griddle on medium heat. Place the rolled bajra roti on the hot tawa.

9. Cook the roti on one side until small bubbles start to appear on the surface. Flip it over and cook the other side.

10. Apply some ghee or oil on both sides of the roti and cook until it becomes golden brown and cooked through.

11. Remove the cooked bajra roti from the tawa and place it on a plate. If desired, you can press it gently with a cloth or spatula to puff it up.

12. Repeat the process with the remaining portions of dough to make more bajra rotis.

Bajra roti is best enjoyed hot and is typically served with a dollop of ghee or with curries, dals, or pickles. Its earthy flavor and dense texture make it a nutritious and wholesome option.