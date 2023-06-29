Around 30 pigs died under ‘mysterious circumstances’

A top official stated that over 30 pigs died under “mysterious circumstances” in a village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, prompting alarm among people.

The pigs, which were brought from Assam to Chomuithong hamlet, “died recently all of a sudden,” according to Tirap Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga.

“I have directed officials from the veterinary and animal husbandry departments to conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the deaths,” Karga stated. Poultry farms in Chomuithong and adjacent areas, he claimed, have also been impacted.

“The veterinarians were unable to conduct lab tests or post-mortem examinations, as a result, they were unable to determine the cause of the deaths,” Karga explained. Meanwhile, the Tirap district government issued an order restricting the purchase of pork from Assam and other areas beginning Wednesday.