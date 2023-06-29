Barbie Dreamhouse goes back up on Airbnb and Ken’s hosting two free overnight stays

As Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film about Barbie draws near, generating newfound interest in the iconic doll brand, there is exciting news for fans of Barbie’s real-life Malibu Dreamhouse. The life-size Dreamhouse, which has recently undergone a renovation and is now entirely pink, will be available once again on Airbnb. However, this time there’s a double surprise: Ken, Barbie’s companion, will be hosting two lucky winners for free overnight stays.

Situated in the heart of Malibu, the Barbie Dreamhouse will be listed on Airbnb a few days before the film’s premiere. Airbnb has revealed that Ken will serve as the host for two individual overnight stays on July 21 and 22. Two fortunate individuals will be chosen, and they will have the opportunity to bring a friend to enjoy a complimentary night at the real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. The Dreamhouse features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and spans three stories. It includes luxurious amenities such as a private theater, a hobby room, an outdoor disco dance floor, a hot tub, and an infinity pool.

In celebration of this extraordinary listing, Airbnb has pledged to make a donation to Save the Children, a charitable organization.

This unique opportunity to stay in the life-size Barbie Dreamhouse has sparked excitement among Barbie enthusiasts, especially with the release of the anticipated film. It presents a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Barbie and experience firsthand the glamour and charm associated with the iconic doll and her Dreamhouse.