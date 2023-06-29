Boston woman face charges for masquerading as student and attending three different high schools in Boston

A 32-year-old woman from Boston is facing criminal charges after allegedly impersonating a student and attending three different high schools within the Boston Public Schools system. The accused individual, identified as Shelby Hewitt, is a former state social worker and has been charged with document forgery, identity fraud, and “uttering false or forged records, deeds or other writings.” The charges were filed in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

Superintendent Mary Skipper sent a letter to parents, informing them about the incident. According to Skipper, an adult woman used counterfeit identification and fabricated paperwork to enroll and transfer schools using multiple false identities.

Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the woman attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester, Brighton High School, and English High School in Jamaica Plain. Skipper expressed deep concern over the breach of trust and described the case as an “extremely sophisticated fraud.”

The motives behind the woman’s actions remain unclear, as the criminal complaint against Hewitt does not provide any information about them. Boston Public Schools staff noticed irregularities in her paperwork, prompting further investigation and the eventual discovery of the fraud.

Law enforcement became involved, and a search warrant was executed at Hewitt’s residence in Jamaica Plain, where she lived with two individuals posing as her parents. During the search, officers found forged documents from Lowell Juvenile Court and the Department of Children and Families, which contained custody information for individuals referred to as DBH and EAH.

Hewitt used the name “Daneilla” at Burke High School and “Ellie” at English High School. Local media reported that this incident has caused significant concern and unease among students, parents, and city leaders.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu expressed her dismay about the situation during an appearance on WBUR’s “Radio Boston,” highlighting the general sense of shock and frustration within the community.

She stated, “It’s extremely disturbing, right? If someone told me that an adult many decades removed from being in some of these age-appropriate settings was back in school — it’s concerning.”