CM of Karnataka conducts Eid prayers, urges people to ignore those who ‘propagating enmity’

The chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, participated in the public Eid-ul-Adha prayers on Thursday at the Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru and advised people not to listen to those who wish to sow tension and enmity among communities.

‘We are here to pray for peace and harmony for the people. There are some forces that want to create communal tension and enmity. We don’t have to give importance to them, we’ll have to work for peace,’ he said during his speech after offering prayers.

‘There are forces amongst us who create hatred between people. Those forces will indulge in this with the clear intent of spreading hatred. They should not be given importance or encouraged,’ the CM said.

‘Human beings need to ensure the creation of an environment of love and trust for others. Along with the development of the state, the people should also develop. May God give wisdom to all and enlighten human beings on living as good human beings.’

‘Though we belong to different religions, and castes, we are all human beings. All should live with love and harmony. I convey my wishes of Bakrid to all my Muslim brothers. The festival of Bakrid is a symbol of sacrifice. I prayed to the god on this auspicious day for the betterment of the human kind.’

The Dakshina Kannada district’s Kalaburagi and Mangaluru city, both of which have large Muslim people, also hosted grand Eid celebrations.