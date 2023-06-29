Experts recover ‘presumed human remains’ from the wreckage of the Titan sub that imploded

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard announced that presumed human remains were recovered from the wreckage of the Titan sub, which collapsed while diving into the Titanic wreck.

The agency stated in a press release that American medical professionals would conduct a formal analysis of the presumed human remains that were carefully retrieved. This analysis will take place after parts of the wreckage were unloaded in eastern Canada.

Earlier in the day, the recovered debris was offloaded in eastern Canada, marking the conclusion of a challenging search and recovery operation.

The US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris would now be transported to a US port aboard a Coast Guard cutter for further examination.

Captain Jason Neubauer, who is leading the US investigation into the tragedy, emphasized that there is still much work to be done in understanding the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and ensuring that a similar tragedy does not occur in the future.

A Canadian-flagged ship returned the debris from the imploded Titan submersible, which claimed the lives of all five individuals on board, including OceanGate Expeditions’ CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet. The submersible was on an expedition to explore the century-old Titanic wreck, drawing global attention.

According to Reuters, video footage captured by the Canadian Broadcast Corporation showed fragments of the submersible, including the nose section and other shattered pieces, wrapped in a white tarp being lifted by a crane from the Horizon Arctic vessel at St John’s Harbour in Newfoundland. Twisted chunks of the 22-foot submersible were brought ashore.

Experts have emphasized the importance of analyzing the recovered debris to determine the cause of the submersible’s tragic implosion.

During the search and rescue mission, officials announced that the passengers were “sadly lost,” and five significant pieces were detected amidst the debris around the Titanic site, including a nose cone and a larger debris field.

Pelagic Research, the operator of the robotic vehicle, acknowledged the successful completion of offshore operations but declined to provide further comments due to confidentiality reasons. The company mentioned the physical and mental challenges faced during the mission and expressed eagerness to conclude the operation and return to their loved ones.

Footage from St. John’s showed a shattered portion of the hull and machinery with dangling wires being removed from the ship, which had served as the starting point for the Titanic expedition.