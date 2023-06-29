Health Department Hindered by Staff Shortage in Containing Contagious Diseases

Rising Contagious Disease Deaths in Kerala Hindered by Health Department’s Staff Shortage

In the battle against the increasing death toll caused by contagious diseases in Kerala, the efforts of the health department are being hampered by a critical shortage of employees. Vacancies are widespread, with 23 out of 45 technical assistant positions at the district level, 76 out of 176 health supervisor roles at the block level, and 122 out of over 800 health inspector positions in panchayats remaining unfilled.

Those awaiting permanent appointments, whose names feature on the rank list, express concerns that the government might undermine their prospects by resorting to contract-based appointments. The technical assistants, who hold the rank of rural health officers, bear the responsibility of implementing precautionary measures and preventive actions against contagious diseases within their respective areas.

Despite the creation of 106 additional posts at the block level, following the staff pattern maintained since 1964, the shortage of employees remains a pressing issue. The health department has determined that the surge in contagious diseases primarily stems from failures in executing sanitation and mosquito eradication programs.

Allegations have surfaced regarding the absence of officials to implement the recommendations made during review meetings chaired by the District Medical Officers. Sanitation programs, which received a sanctioned amount of Rs 20,000 per ward, have encountered setbacks. Many locations have witnessed a lack of supervision, leading to the non-implementation of activities such as fogging, elimination of mosquito breeding grounds, and clearing of bushes.