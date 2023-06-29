India’s forex and equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: Debt, money, forex and equity markets in the country will remain closed today, Thursday, June 29 for Bakri Eid. Today, wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain closed. These markets were originally scheduled to be shut on Wednesday.

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023:

July 29 – Saturday – Moharram

November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23:

Also Read: Vehicle Involved in Assault on Bhim Army Chief Seized, 4 Individuals Detained in Uttar Pradesh

August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day

September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra

November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada

November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25 – Monday – Christmas