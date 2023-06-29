India’s forex and equity markets to remain closed today

Mumbai: Debt, money, forex and equity markets in the country will remain closed today, Thursday, June 29 for Bakri Eid. Today, wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain closed. These markets were originally scheduled to be shut on Wednesday.
Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023:
July 29 – Saturday – Moharram
November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja
According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23:
August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day
September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra
November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada
November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti
December 25 – Monday – Christmas
