Medical Negligence Alleged: 7-Year-Old Girl’s Toe Amputated after Fracture

In a distressing turn of events, a 7-year-old girl had her little toe amputated two weeks following a leg fracture. The family of the girl has accused a doctor at a private hospital of negligence, claiming that despite the girl’s complaints of severe pain, the doctor refused to remove the plaster. The incident occurred after Adwika, a second-standard student, suffered a leg fracture when a desk accidentally fell on her leg on June 5. She was promptly taken to a private hospital in Changaramkulam, where the doctor diagnosed the fracture and instructed the application of a plaster.

“Even after putting the plaster, she suffered severe pain in the little toe. We took our daughter to the same hospital the next day itself. But the doctor told us that it may be due to the plaster. He was not ready to remove the plaster and examine the toe,” expressed T K Rajesh, Adwika’s father.

As the pain intensified, Adwika was eventually transferred to another private hospital in Thrissur. Upon removing the plaster, it was discovered that the little toe had become completely necrotic due to the untreated bruise over the span of two weeks. With the blood supply entirely cut off from the toe, amputation became the only viable option.

The family of the girl alleged that the doctor at the hospital in Changaramkulam not only disregarded the girl’s distress but also failed to assess the possibility of tissue necrosis in the injured leg.