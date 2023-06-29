Noise launches ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Indian wearable manufacturer , Noise launched its ‘Noise ColorFit Vision 3’ smartwatch in India. The newly launched Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs. 4,999 via Noise website and Flipkart in Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver: Elite Edition colours.
This smartwatch sports a square dial with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410×502 pixel resolutions and 550nits brightness. The smartwatch also offers an Always-on display mode and has a functional crown. It features Bluetooth calling powered by True Sync technology and supports over 150+ watch faces. The watch also offers over 100 sports modes.
The wearable is also equipped with smart health monitors like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It is powered by a 300mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to one week of battery with normal usage and up to two days of battery life with Bluetooth Calling enabled.
