Poland to buy an advanced Patriot missile defence systems worth up to $15 billion

In a deal announced by the Pentagon on Wednesday, Poland is set to purchase advanced Patriot missile defense systems with a value of up to $15 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated that the sale would include up to 48 Patriot PAC-3 launchers, up to 644 Patriot PAC-3 MSE projectiles, as well as radars and control components for the systems.

The agency confirmed that the State Department, responsible for approving US arms export deals, has given its approval for the sale. This acquisition will provide Poland with some of the most advanced air defense systems from the United States.

According to a statement from the agency, “The proposed sale will improve Poland’s missile defense capability and contribute to Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies.”

The Patriot systems are designed to defend against incoming high-speed projectiles and aircraft.

On the same day, Poland received its first shipment of advanced Abrams tanks from the United States. The Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, stated that this is a significant boost to the nation’s military capabilities, particularly in light of the Russia-Ukraine war. Blaszczak praised the US-made Abrams tanks as the best in the world and mentioned that more tanks will arrive this year to form a battalion of Abrams tanks.

Poland has ordered a total of 366 Abrams tanks from the United States, with the initial shipment comprising 14 tanks that arrived in the port city of Szczecin. The deal is valued at $1.4 billion and includes 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks previously used by the US Marine Corps.

During a visit to Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed concern about the presence of Wagner troops in Belarus, describing it as a potential threat to the region. President Duda highlighted the proximity of Belarus to Poland and Lithuania, stating that their presence could potentially pose a threat to these countries as well as Latvia.

It was reported that Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin flew out of Rostov and landed near Minsk, confirmed by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko mentioned that there are no plans to build camps for the Wagner Group, but they would accommodate them if desired. The presence of the group has raised concerns for President Duda of Poland.