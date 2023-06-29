Scientists discover what might be the oldest evidence of cannibalism in the history of human civilisation

In what could potentially be the oldest evidence of cannibalism in human civilization, scientists have made a significant discovery. The fossilized leg bone, exhibiting cut marks consistent with stone tools, may provide proof that ancient humans practiced cannibalism and consumed human flesh, as reported by the Independent.

The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports, where researchers described nine cut marks found on a left shin bone estimated to be 1.45 million years old. The bone, belonging to ancestors of modern humans, was unearthed in northern Kenya.

The scientists noted that this discovery could possibly represent the earliest known evidence of cannibalism within a human relative species, with a high level of confidence and specificity.

Briana Pobiner, a palaeoanthropologist from the Smithsonian Institution, was examining fossils at a museum in Nairobi, Kenya, in search of clues about prehistoric predators that consumed ancient human relatives. While examining the samples, Dr. Pobiner noticed marks that appeared indicative of butchery. These samples were then compared to controlled experiments.

The study revealed that while two of the marks were identified as bite marks from a large cat, the remaining nine marks closely resembled butchery marks found on animal fossils that were hunted and consumed by humans and their ancestors. Dr. Pobiner suggested that the cuts resembled those made by stone tools.

The cut marks were found on the shin bone, in an area where the calf muscle would have been attached. This location is ideal for removing flesh. Dr. Pobiner stated that the cut marks closely resembled those seen on animal fossils processed for consumption. The most likely explanation is that the meat from this leg was consumed for nutritional purposes rather than as part of a ritual.

While the cut marks alone do not definitively prove that human ancestors engaged in cannibalism, Dr. Pobiner believes it is the most likely scenario. She described the discovery as both shocking and exciting.

However, scientists caution that more evidence is needed to conclusively establish cannibalism, as it would require confirming that both the consumer and the consumed belonged to the same species. Zeresenay Alemseged, a palaeoanthropologist from the University of Chicago, emphasized the sporadic nature of the evidence, acknowledging that connecting the dots in understanding the behavior of early hominids is a complex task.