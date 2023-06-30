Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions hit all-time high in May

New Delhi: Data released by the Union government revealed that the Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions for service delivery touched an all-time high in May this year. The transactions crossed 1.06 crore in May. The face authentication transactions is crossing 1 crore mark for second month in a row.

The Aadhaar-based face authentication facility was launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India in October 2021. The AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning)-based face authentication solution is now being used by 47 entities, including state government departments, ministries in the central government and banks.

It is also being used for registering beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, for authentication of beneficiaries in the PM Kisan scheme and for generating digital life certificates at home by pensioners.

UIDAI also executed 14.86 million Aadhaar updates following requests from residents in May. More than 254 million e-KYC transactions were carried out in May alone. By the end May 2023, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions has gone past 15.2 billion.