Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India enter final

Busan: In Kabaddi, Indian team entered the final of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan, South Korea. India defeated Iran by ’33-28’. This win marks India’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

The Indian Kabaddi team will play Hong Kong in their final league match before playing their final. Earlier in the tournament, India beat Japan by ‘62-17’, Korea by ‘76-13’ and defeated Chinese Taipei by ‘53-19’.

The top two teams after the conclusion of the league stage will play the final. India have won 7 of the 8 Asian Kabaddi Championship editions played so far. Iran won the title once, in 2003.