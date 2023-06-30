Biren Singh, chief minister of Manipur, scheduled to meet with governor at 1:00 pm, says Sources

As the state’s law and order situation worsens due to ethnic violence, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is expected to resign on Friday.

On Friday at 1 pm, he is anticipated to deliver his resignation to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey. According to sources, the Centre offered Chief Minister Biren Singh the choice of submitting his paper or letting them take over.

In response to these reports, a group of ladies gathered outside the offices of the Manipur chief minister and Raj Bhavan on Friday, pleading with Singh not to step down.

Instead, according to news source PTI, they requested that the chief minister ‘take a firm stand against the troublemakers.’