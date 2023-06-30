Bus going to Guwahati falls into ditch in Darrang, Assam, 10 injured

On Thursday, a bus that was carrying passengers fell into a ditch in the Darrang district of Assam, injuring at least 10 people.

The incident happened on National Highway 15 in the district’s Maroi region. Near National Highway-15, a bus driver lost control of the wheels, causing the bus to crash into a ditch.

When the accident occurred, the bus was en route from Mangaldoi to Guwahati. Locals and police came to the rescue of the passengers.

According to Prakash Sonowal, the Darrang district’s superintendent of police, ‘four of the injured were referred to Mangaldoi Civil Hospital for better treatment.’